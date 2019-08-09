CAIRO — Dennis V. Wells, 55, of rural Cairo died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, as the result of a car accident due to a downed tree.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 518 W. State St., Grand Island. The Rev. Joe Kadaprayil will officiate. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Hewitt Cemetery northwest of Lexington.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust, Grand Island. A rosary will be prayed at 7. A memorial fund will be established in memory of Dennis.
Dennis was born on Oct. 16, 1963, at Lexington, the son of Jim and Sue (Raetz) Wells. He was the oldest of three children. He was raised on a farm outside of Lexington, attended country school, graduating from Lexington High School, class of 1982. He received a mechanized ag degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1986.
On June 20, 1987, he was united in marriage to Kimberly Vavrina at Abie. They lived on a farm near Lexington for 13 years before moving to rural Cairo in 2005. Dennis was a professional truck driver, hauling cattle and fuel for many years. Dennis was never afraid of hard work and took great pride in his truck driving career.
On March 15, 1994, their daughter, Rachel, was born. On Aug. 30, 1996, their second daughter, Emily, was born. On July 1, 1998, their son, Matthew, was born. Dennis enjoyed watching his children’s activities, whether it was in a gym watching sports or in the show ring at the county fair.
He is a member of the Resurrection Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Some of his enjoyments include attending gun shows, tractor pulls and raising cattle and pigs. He loved working on projects with his family. His greatest love was time spent with his kids and his wife.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kim of Cairo; children, Rachel Wells (Gabe Marentes) of Cairo, Emily Wells (Connor Dethlefs) of Cairo and Matthew Wells of Cairo; his mother and stepfather, Sue and Larry Lawrence of Payson, Ariz.; his mother and father-in-law, Terry and Dorothy Vavrina of Abie; sisters, Debra (Michael) Bossung of Mesa, Ariz., and Dionne (Steven) Pugh of Gilbert, Ariz.; stepbrother, Dereik (Jessie) Hardesty of Kearney; sister-in-law, Lynn (Joe) Hall of David City; brothers-in-law, Rick (Pam) Vavrina of Abie, Randy (Sandy) Vavrina of Abie and Lee Vavrina (Callie Lovell) of David City; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Wells; stepbrother, David Hardesty; and his grandparents.