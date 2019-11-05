Dennis Richards, 85

LOUP CITY — Dennis E. Richards, 85, of Loup City died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
A Celebration of his Life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the VFW in Loup City. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Stromsburg to Dale Richards and Evelyn (Vincent) Richards of Clarks. He attended District 60 School in Polk County, and then went to District 50 School in Merrick County through the eighth grade. He graduated from Clarks High School in 1953.
He worked at several car and tractor dealerships as a mechanic until he was drafted into military service in 1957, working as a mechanic in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1959. On July 26, 1957, he was united in marriage to Darlene King of Central City, while on leave from basic training in Fort Benning, Ga.
After his military service, Dennis purchased a farm west of Clarks, where he farmed and ran his own repair business. In 1979, Dennis moved his wife and three sons to a ranch he purchased northwest of Loup City, where he farmed and ranched with his youngest son, Rodney, until his death. Dennis grew up on the back of a horse, and over the years belonged to several saddle clubs, and enjoyed attending trail rides, parades, and club events.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Darlene of rural Loup City; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Michael and Chris Richards of Comstock, Ronald and Somer Richards of Norfolk, and Rodney Richards of rural Loup City; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Loritta and Jerry King of Kearney.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Dale Richards and Evelyn Neuman.