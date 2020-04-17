BURWELL — Dennis Jay Kutschkau, 54, of Burwell, formerly of Fullerton, died April 5, 2020, at the Valley County Health Systems Hospital in Ord, after a long battle with cancer.
Dennis’ wish was to be cremated. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is assisting the family.
Dennis was born Sept. 2, 1965, in Grand Island, to Melvin and Bonnie (Paro) Kutschkau. Dennis grew up and then graduated from Fullerton High School in 1984. After graduation, he attended college in Milford and mastered in nondestructive metal testing.
Dennis was all about the outdoors — everything from hunting deer, ducks, geese and fishing all the way down to picking morel mushrooms and wild asparagus. He was always the happiest when he was in the outdoors, but most of his favorite memories were in the duck blind, with his hunting dog always by his side.
Dennis was a family man. His favorite thing in life was perfecting and grilling everything he harvested off the land for his family and friends.
Dennis is survived by his parents, Melvin and Bonnie Kutschkau of Burwell; siblings, Carey Kutschkau of Fullerton, Gwen Kutschkau of Burwell and Ron and Cindy Kutschkau of Clarks; several nieces and nephews; 12 grandkids; and his hunting dog, “Jessie.”
There will be a memorial set up for him at the Great Western Bank in Burwell.