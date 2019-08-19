GREELEY — Dennis W. Bjorklund, 70, of Greeley passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 10, 2019, at home in rural Greeley.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Central Valley Auditorium (Sacred Heart Gymnasium) in Greeley. The Rev. Bonnie Brock will officiate. Military honors will be presented by Charles E. Martin American Legion Post 186 at the Swedish Lutheran Cemetery east of Greeley.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church in Greeley. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis Wayne was born Sept. 1, 1948, at Spalding to Leroy and Lorene (Otto) Bjorklund. He was raised on the family farm near Greeley and received his education at District 20 Country School and graduated from Greeley High School in 1966.
Following high school Dennis worked for McCarthy’s Implement and helped his father on the farm. On June 18, 1968, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Vietnam. On May 5, 1970, he was honorably discharged and returned to the family farm to work with his father.
On Feb. 24, 1973, Dennis was united in marriage to Ann Rover in San Diego. To this union, two sons, Jeffrey and Jimmy, were born. Dennis was always interested in the farm and ranch life, and the couple settled in the Greeley area, where Dennis farmed and raised cattle and hogs.
His church was a very important part of his life; he was very active in the United Methodist Church, singing in the choir and conducting the church services at the Greeley Care Home. He also sang for many funerals and other events.
Denny was very involved in the Greeley community, the Greeley Rodeo and local activities. He was a member of The Greeley Rodeo Club, Service Club and American Legion Post 186. He played Taps for many of his deceased fellow veterans.
His special interests were his draft horses and mules. He was a member of the Nebraska Draft Horse and Mule Association, U.S. Army’s B Company, 504th Military Police Battalion Roadrunners and Nebraska Garden Tractor Pulling Association. He received numerous awards, including the Best Overall Draft Team in 2015, and participated in the Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking Championships. He received the 2019 Best Overall Draft Team — Mules in Cozad.
The center of Dennis’ life was his children and grandchildren, and he enjoyed all of their many activities and working with them on the farm.
Those who are left to cherish his memory include his wife, Ann, of Greeley; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Nicky Bjorklund of Staplehurst and Jim Bjorklund of Greeley; two grandchildren, Kasen and Kiley Bjorklund; a sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Len Marco of Central City; and two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Dwight Engle of Great Falls, Mont., and Bob and Peggy Rover of Las Cruces, N.M.
Denny is welcomed into Heaven by his parents, his infant twin sons and a sister, Carol Engel.