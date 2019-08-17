GREELEY — Dennis W. Bjorklund, 70, of Greeley passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 10, 2019, at his home in rural Greeley.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Central Valley Auditorium (Sacred Heart Gymnasium) in Greeley. The Rev. Bonnie Brock will officiate. Military honors will be presented by the Charles E. Martin American Legion Post 186 at the Swedish Lutheran Cemetery east of Greeley.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the United Methodist Church in Greeley. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.