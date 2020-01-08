Delphie D. Kosmicki, 86, of Grand Island passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Services are pending at St. Mary’s Cathedral. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.
