Delphie Kosmicki, 86

Delphie D. Kosmicki, 86, of Grand Island passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski is the celebrant. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery, with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 5.
Delphie was born March 22, 1933, in Ashton, the son of Peter and Julia (Zielinski) Kosmicki. He grew up and received his education in Ashton. On May 28, 1953, Delphie entered the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged April 21, 1955. Following his discharge, he attended Kearney State College.
On Oct. 6, 1973, Delphie married Elizabeth Holste. They made their home in Grand Island. He was employed at the ordnance plant; however, the majority of his career was in sales.
Delphie was proud to be part of the Korean Hero Flight in 2015.
A member of St. Mary’s Cathedral and the Central Nebraska Antique Tractor & Equipment Club, Delphie was dubbed the official BB gun repairman for his coffee group. He immersed himself in music, striking up tunes on harmonica or guitar, and frequently took his wife’s hand to dance when their favorite songs filled the air. Delphie’s inquisitive nature kept him actively exploring new horizons at the dawn of each day.
Those who will cherish Delphie’s memory include his wife of 46 years, Elizabeth; his children and their spouses, Alan Kosmicki, Michael Kosmicki of Grand Island, Devin and Sara Kosmicki of Lincoln, Andrea and Dave Hoarau of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jennifer Kosmicki and Daniel Zebert of Lincoln; nine grandchildren, Eric (Chelsey) Kosmicki, Cody (Krystal) Kosmicki, Cooper Kosmicki, Caiden Kosmicki, Maggie (Alex) Heimes, Sydney Novak, and Ezra, Aveline and Ellianna Hoarau; and six great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard (Alberta) and Leo; and four sisters, Evelyn (George) Petrisor, Dorothy (Bob) Hiser, Loretta (Mike) Pierczyk and Dolores (Ray) Powell.
Flowers are welcome; contributions are suggested to the family.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.