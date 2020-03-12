ST. PAUL — Deloris Irene Pedersen, 90, of St. Paul passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Jim Garfield will be officiating. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Deloris was born Sept. 18, 1929, to Leo and Bergitta (Christensen) Jacobsen in Howard County. She attended schools in Howard County, graduating from Dannebrog High School in 1946. She married Darwyn Pedersen on June 7, 1948, in Nysted. They were blessed with five children, Carol, Ron, Sandy, Doug and Jim. They lived their entire married life in St. Paul.
Deloris was a stay-at-home mother until the kids got older. Then she worked for the Howard County Treasurer’s Office in St. Paul, where she worked 23 years. Darwyn and Deloris enjoyed camping and fishing. Darwyn passed away on March 13, 2008. Deloris continued to live in St. Paul.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting afghans, cooking and cross stitching. She also enjoyed the “Just Us Girls” group. She was an active member of the church. She sang in the choir, served as the church treasurer and was a Deacon for several years. Deloris entered Brookefield Park in the fall of 2018.
She is survived by her children, Carol Schmidt of Lincoln, Ron Pedersen of St. Paul, Doug Pedersen of St. Paul and Jim (Julie) Pedersen of Grand Island; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Norman Jacobsen, of Kansas City; a sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Carl Bumbal, of Denver, Colo.; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Bergitta; husband, Darwyn; daughter, Sandra Glaser; daughter-in-law, Carol Pedersen; and brother, “Jake” Jacobsen.
