ST. PAUL — Deloris Irene Pedersen, 90, of St. Paul died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Jim Garfield will be officiating. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.
More details will follow.
