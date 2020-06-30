Delores Wynn, 89

HASTINGS — Delores M. Wynn, 89, of Hastings, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. The family requests you wear a face mask at the service and visitation. To view the service, please download the Zoom App and contact the funeral home for more information. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the funeral home. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Private condolences may be sent to the family and live streaming will be available to view the service at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Delores was born Nov. 1, 1930, in Grand Island to Oscar and Mattie (Worlein) Kent. She married Russell Wynn on May 6, 1950. He passed away on Sept. 5, 1997.
Delores served lunches at Lincoln School in Hastings for 14 years. She enjoyed her doll collection, doing jigsaw puzzles, needlework and word puzzles. She loved going for walks and spending time with grandkids and best friends, Dee and Verlene.
Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Terry and Carol Wynn of Keswick, Iowa, and Randy Wynn of Norfolk; two daughters and a son-in-law, Deborah and Keith Eschliman of Grand Island, and Patricia Wynn of Hastings; 10 grandchildren: 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Orin and Paulette Kent of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell; three brothers, Richard, Duane and Oscar Jr.; and a sister, Velma.