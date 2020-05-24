Delores Valasek, 83

ST. PAUL — Delores A. Valasek, 83, of St. Paul died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial is planned for Wednesday at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Rayappa Konka will celebrate the Mass.
A private family burial will follow in the Church of the Visitation Catholic Cemetery at O’ Connor.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. A family rosary will be recited prior to the Mass.
The family requests friends drive by 1420 Seventh St. in St. Paul between 4 and 6 p.m. Wednesday to honk and wave to show your support.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Delores was born Nov. 13, 1936, at Loup City, the daughter of Frank J. and Josephine M. (Klimek) Dembowski. The Dembowski family lived in various Central Nebraska communities as Delores was growing up. She graduated from Dannebrog High School and later worked as a waitress at Nesiba’s Café in St. Paul.
She was united in marriage to Michael L. Valasek on March 2, 1957, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The couple farmed, ranched and raised their family north of Palmer. Over the years Delores also sold Sarah Coventry jewelry and she and her children raised and dressed chickens for the entire Palmer community. The couple later retired from the farm and moved into Wolbach.
For the past 27 years, Delores resided at the Coolidge Center in Palmer, and Heritage Living Center and Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul and the former St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wolbach. She also belonged to T.O.P.S., Modern Moms Extension Club and the American Legion Auxiliary in Palmer.
Delores enjoyed reading, gardening, crocheting, dancing and playing her chord organ. She was a wonderful cook and loved family get-togethers.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Lori Dymek and Larry Knippelmeyer of Milford, Sandra and Bill Blauhorn of Palmer, Christina and James Reinig of Gretna, Teresa and Andy Martinsen of St. Paul, John and Trish Valasek of Palmer, Mike Valasek, Jr. and fiancée, Peggy King, of Broken Bow and Stanley Valasek of St. Paul; 24 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; sisters, Darlene and Alozy Spotanski of Loup City and Deana Kole and Leon Parrish of St. Paul; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mike, on March 2, 2016; and a sister, Doris Sack.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Valasek family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.