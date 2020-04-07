ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Delores M. Nebola, 94, of Albuquerque, N.M., passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan. Pastor Hauptmeier will officiate. At a later date, a memorial service and celebration of Delores’ life will be held in Albuquerque at St. Paul Lutheran Church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Delores was born Dec. 28, 1925, at Leigh, to Frank and Bertha (Schlotzhauer) Nebola. She grew up in Leigh, receiving her education and graduating in 1943.
She attended Wayne State College, receiving her degree in teaching. After her schooling, she taught fourth and fifth grade at various Nebraska schools before moving to Thermopolis, Wyo. She was teaching in Thermopolis when a friend suggested she move to sunny Albuquerque in 1955. She found employment with AT&T, first in personnel and later in engineering. During her 28 years at AT&T, she traveled a lot for the company since her boss wasn’t fond of traveling. She retired in 1983.
Delores’ faith was an important part of her life, and she was a devout member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was an avid book reader and liked crossword search puzzles. She also enjoyed watching college football, MLB baseball and was a Husker fan … most of the time.
Delores volunteered at the Albuquerque Public Library for 37 years, was on the board of directors for the Telephone Museum of New Mexico for 23 years, and was a member of the AT&T Telephone Pioneers of America.
Those who cherish her memory include her niece and husband, Hope and Terry Lienemann of Doniphan; great-nephews, Travis Lienemann of Doniphan, Shawn Lienemann of Kearney and Jared Lienemann of Doniphan; great-niece, Amber Ramer of Lincoln and her children, Aurelia and Elias; several cousins and many friends of Albuquerque.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Mavis and Orval Hjorth; and nephews, Brent Hjorth and Mark Hjorth.
Memorials in Delores’ name are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 Indian School Road, NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102; Public Library, 501 Copper NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 or Telephone Museum of New Mexico, PO Box 16174, Albuquerque, NM 87191.
