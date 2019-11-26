AURORA — Delmer Friesen, 79, of Aurora, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at CHI Health Immanuel in Omaha.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Aurora United Methodist Church. The Rev. Greg Reed will officiate. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A St. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Delmer Dean Friesen, the son of Frank O. and Marie Mary (Goertzen) Friesen, was born in York County on Oct. 11, 1940, and passed away in Omaha on Nov. 24, 2019, at the age of 79.
Delmer grew up and attended schools in York and Hamilton counties. He worked for various construction companies before starting a business with Victor Jones, which later became Friesen Construction and adding his brother Rendy to the business. He retired in 2000, and then worked for five years at the Hamilton County Courthouse as a custodian, retiring in 2005.
Delmer was united in marriage to Donita Rhoads on January 31, 1959. To this union four sons were born, Kirk, Don, Gaylan and Stacey.
Delmer had a passion for rebuilding 57 Chevy’s, working with wood doing various projects for his family. He loved to travel, taking two cruises and going to car shows. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Aurora and the Crusin’ In America car club. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending their sports events and going camping and boating.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Donita of Aurora; four sons, Kirk (Margaret) Friesen of Wolbach, Don (Lanette) Friesen of Grand Island, Gaylan (Veronica) Friesen of Hampton and Stacey Friesen of Aurora; brothers, Arlo Friesen of Aurora, Rendy (Verda) Friesen of Aurora; sister, Rogena (Gerald) Jantzen of Beatrice; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; nine step-great-granchildren; and five step-great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Donald Rhoads, Judson and Anita Griffith; brother-in-law, Jerry Rhoads; and sister-in-law, Marlyn Friesen.