Della Boltz, 88

Della Mae Boltz, 88, of Grand Island, died at her home Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later time. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Della Mae was born on Jan. 17, 1932, on a family farm in Merrick County, the daughter of William and Edna (Bader) Wichmann. She was raised on the farm 5 miles south of Palmer.
On April 1, 1951, she was united in marriage to Gene Allen Boltz. This union was blessed with children, Allen, JoLene and Jerrlyn. They farmed near Chapman. In 1994, they retired and moved to Grand Island.
She enjoyed baking and decorating cakes for 35 years, an playing cards at the Platt Duetsche (sheepshead and pitch), and was a member of the Sunshine Extension Club. She was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 69 years, Gene; her children and a daughter-in-law, Allen and Janet Boltz of Aurora, JoLene Hakanson of Fairfield, and Jerrlyn Oberg of Grand Island; eight grandchildren; 14 great-
grandchildren and soon to be blessed with two more.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mandeline Simonson; a brother, John Wichmann; and a son-in-law, Richard Hakanson.
