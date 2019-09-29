‘Dee’ Rockwell, 92

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY AS LOW AS ONE QUARTER MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WIDEPSREAD FOG IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO THIS MORNING BEFORE GRADUALLY CLEARING FROM SOUTH TO NORTH. VISIBILITIES ARE GENERALLY AROUND ONE HALF MILE, BUT MAY DIP TO DROP TO ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&