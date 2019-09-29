Randall Dee Rockwell, 92, of Grand Island died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society-Grand Island Village.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy and United Veterans Honor Guard. Cremation will take place following the service. Burial of ashes will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Mr. Rockwell was born Feb. 25, 1927, in Boelus, to Clarence E. and Minnie (Seeber) Rockwell. He grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1945. He later received his pharmaceutical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Pharmacy.
He entered the U.S. Navy on Feb. 19, 1945, and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on July 3, 1946, with the rank of pharmacist’s mate third class. He received the World War II Victory Medal, the American Theatre Medal and Point System.
Dee was united in marriage to Donna Lee Noakes on June 22, 1949, in Grand Island. The couple resided in Lincoln until 1951, at which time they moved to Grand Island. He was employed by the Walnut Street Pharmacy (Frank Locke) and in 1954 he became the owner of Dee’s Pharmacy Drug Stores.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he had been an usher since 1954, a former longtime member of the Lions Club, Theta XI Fraternity and the Platt Duetsche.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Donna; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Kirby Rockwell of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Kent and Liz Rockwell of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two daughters, Kay Heimbouch of Scottsbluff and Kerri Rockwell of Omaha; two grandchildren, Davin Rose of Key West, Fla., and Danielle Rose of Scottsbluff; one great grandchild, Nevaeh Grace Hrasky; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Barry and Barbara Rockwell of Fairfield, Calif., and Ronald and Marlene Rockwell of Grand Island; and a brother- and sister-in-law, Roger and Joyce Noakes of Grand Island.
Dee was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ina Clair Champ; four sisters-in-laws, Evelyn Williams, Fae Menck, Norma Todsen and Charlene Hehnke; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Noakes.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church.