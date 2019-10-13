Delores “Dee” Battles, 94, of Grand Island passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Tiffany Square Care Center.
A celebration to honor her life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, with visitation the hour prior at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Dee was born on Feb. 11, 1925, at Anoka, the daughter of Cecil and Otina (Jensen) Thibault.
Following Dee’s graduation from Dannebrog High School, she earned her secretarial certificate from Grand Island Business College.
On April 24, 1954, she was united in marriage to Delbert Battles. The couple made their home in Grand Island, where they raised their five children.
Dee was a caring homemaker and loving mother. She was also a skilled baker and cake decorator, creating many beautiful cakes for weddings and birthdays. While the children were growing up, she was active as a Boy Scout den mother and as a Girl Scout leader for many years. She was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church, including being a Sunday School teacher and a member of Ladies Aid. Dee was also active in Danish Sisterhood and a member of Liederkranz.
She is survived by her children, Duane (Dauhrice) Battles of Pensacola, Fla., Dianna (Rick) Audet of Franklin, N.H., David (Martha) Battles of Lincoln, Doug (Lynn) Battles of Friedrichshafen, Germany, and Danita (John) Alderton of Pueblo, Colo.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; along with extended family and friends.
Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert; brother, Lester Thibault; and her parents.
Memorials are suggested to Alliance of Therapy Dogs or Alzheimers Association.
Condolences may be left for Dee’s family at www.giallfaiths.com