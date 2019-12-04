Debra Buerer, 65

FAIRFIELD — Debra Rae Buerer, 65, of Fairfield died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.
Services will be at 2 p.m on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Williams Funeral Home Chapel in Edgar. Pastor Ethan Feistner will officiate. Burial will be in the Edgar Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com
Deb was born Oct. 23, 1954, in Henderson, the daughter of Delbert and Delores (Hicks) Mohnike.
Deb is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Diana and Josh Skrdla of Pierce, Danielle and Brent Janda of Aurora, and Denise and Philip Mazour of Lawrence; 10 grandchildren, Isabelle, Angeline and Evelyn Skrdla, Trevor Alber, Taylor and Hannah Janda, Peyton, Katelyn, Hayden and Brooklyn Mazour; her boyfriend of many years, Donn Hart of Fairfield; a sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline and Marlin Griess of Sutton; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Doug and Julie Mohnike of Seward, Gary and Cathy Mohnike of Sutton and Merlin Mohnike of Edgar; a brother-in-law, John Sharkey; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.