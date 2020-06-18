Deborah Ann Eckstrom, 70, of Grand Island passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home, with a rosary at 9:30 a.m. Father Marty Egging will officiate. Friends and extended family are invited to join the service, which will be livestreamed via Facebook on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning 15 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery at Palmer.
Deborah Ann Nealon entered this life May 28, 1950, in Aurora. She was the eighth daughter of Maurice Joseph and Margaret Mary (Donnelly) Nealon. Deborah grew up and went to school in Aurora and graduated from Aurora High School in 1968. After graduation, she attended Grand Island Beauty School and received her cosmetology license in January 1970. She then worked in a few area beauty shops.
Deborah was united in marriage June 27, 1970, to Howard Dale Taylor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Aurora, and they made their home in Palmer. Two sons were born of this union, Michael Dale Taylor and Anthony Joseph Taylor. Deborah lost her husband, Howard, on Dec. 3, 1978, to a lengthy battle with cancer. Deborah was then united in marriage on May 16, 1981, to Walter Earnest Eckstrom at the Merrick County Court House, making their home on the Eckstrom family farm just outside Palmer. Two children were born of this union, Paul Wayne Eckstrom and Margaret Sue Eckstrom. Deborah lost her husband, Walt, to cancer on April 30, 2006.
Deborah worked for several years at the grocery store in Palmer and also in the kitchen at the Palmer Public School in Palmer and retired in 2010. Deborah enjoyed sewing, crocheting and lots of other crafts. She also loved the Fall Festival, being in the plays and singing in the concerts. Deborah belonged to the 3G’s card club for over 20 years and always had a special place in her heart for all of the club gals and the subs. Deborah loved her grandchildren, loved spending time with them and making things for them.
Deborah is survived by her children, Mike and Renee Taylor, Tony and Shari (Hill-Taylor) Taylor, Paul Eckstrom and Margaret and Bruce Killham. Also, her grandchildren, Alan and LeeAnn Taylor, Austin and Sapphire Taylor, Kelsey and Robert McCall, Andrea Taylor, Kolton Hansen, Jaden and Jaci Hill, Bryce and Sierra Taylor, Bailey Taylor, Eli Taylor, Callie Taylor, and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two of her sisters, Maureen and Al Smollen and Betty and Mick Pohlmeier; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Deborah also leaves behind many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Also left to cherish her memory, are many close, new and lifelong friends.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents and both of her husbands. She is also preceded in death by five of her sisters, Marcella Murphy, AnnaMarie Grudzinski, Alice Smollen, Rita Boeck and Helen Mudloff.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
