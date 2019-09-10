AURORA — Debbie Sweet, 60, of Aurora, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Aurora United Methodist Church. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. Debbie was a Husker fan, so the family encourages you to wear Husker gear to the service. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Deborah Christine Sweet, the daughter of Ed and Betty (Chollar) Wengler, was born in Aurora on Jan. 16, 1959, and passed away in Aurora on Sept. 8, 2019, at the age of 60.
Debbie grew up in the Aurora area and attended Aurora High School. On Jan. 22, 1976, Debbie married Larry D. Sweet at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Kronborg. They had one son, Robert. Debbie was known for working at McDonald’s for 17 years. She had to retire due to her health.
Debbie was very passionate about Nebraska Football. She liked going camping and fishing. The light of her life were her three granddaughters. Debbie loved her coffee drinker friends at McDonald’s.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry of Aurora; son, Robert (Megan) Sweet of Aurora; three granddaughters, Caryn, Hailee and Elizabeth; mother, Betty Wengler of Aurora; three brothers, Frank (Shawna) Wengler of Stockham, Paul Wengler and Joellen of Arkansas and Mike (Kala) Wengler of Aurora; four sisters, Sandy (Noel) Johnson of Escondido, Calif., Pauline (Bob) Burres of Grand Island, Marsha (Marvin) Anderson of Grand Island and Barbara Anderson; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ed, and brother, Ed Jr.