Debbie Cone, 67

LINCOLN — Debbie Jean Cone, 67, of Lincoln, passed away at home Thursday, June 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer over many years.
Cremation was chosen; there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Friendship Home, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, or Planned Parenthood.
A celebration of Debbie’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
Debbie was born Aug. 31, 1952, in Burwell to Dick and Barbara (Wagner) Cone. She was a teacher at Hartley Elementary and Hill Elementary with Lincoln Public Schools for 35 years.
Debbie was an avid traveler, a true gourmet, a gardener and someone who brought style and elegance to everything she did, including the sharing of tequila shots.
Debbie brought so much love and light into so many people’s lives, whether in the classroom or with her family and friends, inspiring them to seek the most out of life, and never complaining about the struggles that life brings.
Survivors include her partner, Larry Melichar; mother, Barbara Cone of Burwell; brother and sister-in-law, Mike Cone and Katy Link of Morristown, N.J.; brother, Charles Cone of Burwell; brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Bev Cone of Atkinson; loving nieces, Emily Larson, Kamaha Baker and Emma Cone; loving nephews, Kolby Cone and Spencer Cone; and many other family members and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stan Cohen; father, Dick Cone; and nephew, Tyler Cone.