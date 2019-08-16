AURORA — Deb Larsen, 63, of Aurora, formerly of Chapman, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Debra Ann Larsen, the daughter of Arthur Max and Roberta (Moody) Durbin, was born on Sept. 7, 1955, at Liberal, Kan.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Jamie (Kristina) Mitchell of Lincoln and Amy Hanson of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Cody, Trenton, Kylie and Jaxson Mitchell and Spencer Hanson, all of Lincoln; two great-grandchildren, Greysyn and Kylynn Mitchell, both of Lincoln; brother, Larry (Mickey) Durbin of Liberal, Kan; sister, Glenda Romine of Derby, Kan; special friend, Gary Donelan and other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Charles C. Woods.