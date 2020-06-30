Deanna Tunks, 66

CENTRAL CITY — Deanna M. Tunks, 66, of Central City, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Central City with the Rev. David Fulton officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the church on Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Interment will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Memorials have been suggested to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Deanna Marie was born Aug. 5, 1953, to Ira and Dorothy (Arends) Paup in Fort Knox, Ky. Deanna grew up in Central City and graduated from Central City High School in 1971. On June 17, 1972, Deanna was united in marriage to Larry Tunks in Central City. Born to this union were two boys, Lawrence and Lonny.
Deanna worked as a typist for the Central City newspaper until the late 1970s. She then began working at Overland Sand and Gravel in the scale shack. She worked there until 2000, when her health would no longer allow her to continue.
She was an avid card player and gardener. She also enjoyed crocheting, and had a love for all animals. Her greatest love was getting to spend time with her family and especially her two grandchildren. She was a longtime member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Central City.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry of Central City; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Lawrence and Heidi Tunks of Hastings and Lonny Tunks of Rapid City, S.D; two grandchildren, Hannah and Samuel Tunks of Hastings; and three brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and Barb Paup, Rick and Ann Paup and Nick and Teena Paup, all of Central City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers and a sister-in-law, Francis and Bunny Paup and Jerry Paup.