Dean Vancura, 65

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 930 AM CDT WEDNESDAY. * AS OF 9 AM CDT TUESDAY, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT CONTINUED TO REPORT ENOUGH FLOODING OF MAINLY SMALL STREAMS AND LOW-LYING AREAS TO JUSTIFY THE CONTINUATION OF A FLOOD WARNING. ONE PARTICULAR AREA OF CONCERN IS THE AMICK ACRES NEIGHBORHOOD WEST OF DONIPHAN, WHICH RECEIVED NEARLY 12 INCHES OF RAIN OVER THE PAST WEEK. FORTUNATELY, LITTLE TO NO ADDITIONAL RAIN IS EXPECTED UNTIL THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY, WHICH SHOULD ALLOW WATER LEVELS TO SUBSIDE MORE SUBSTANTIALLY DURING THE NEXT FEW DAYS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT COULD EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WOOD RIVER AND DONIPHAN. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING STREAMS AND DRAINAGES...FLAT CREEK...NORTH BRANCH WEST FORK BIG BLUE RIVER... PRAIRIE CREEK...BEAVER CREEK...LINCOLN CREEK AND SILVER CREEK. PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS NEW WARNING SERVES AS A 24-HOUR EXTENSION OF THE FLOOD WARNING PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT FOR THE SAME AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&