Dean Vancura, 65

ORD — Dean Geiger Vancura, 65, of Ord, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Ord First United Methodist Church. The Revs. Stefanie Hayes and Doug Olson will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Ord Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Family.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Dean Geiger was born Oct. 15, 1953, off the coast of Italy on the USS Geiger Naval ship to Edwin and Donna (Kamery) Vancura. Dean grew up on the family farm in Valley County, attended Fairplay Country School and graduated from Ord High School in 1971.
After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1975, Dean returned home to help run the family service station, Van’s Service. Dean operated the service station and the family farm from 1976 to 2019.
On Feb. 23, 1991, Dean was united in marriage to Teresa Bose in the Mira Valley Methodist Church south of Ord. To this union a daughter, Lindsey was born.
Dean had a love for animals and was often accompanied by his dog. He was a skilled fisherman and hunter who enjoyed nature. Dean looked forward to Husker football season and would attend a game or two. He was a coach for his daughter Lindsey’s youth softball and basketball teams and attended all of her activities.
Dean will be forever remembered as a skilled fast ball pitcher, amazing dad and loving husband. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa of Ord; a daughter and son-in-law, Lindsey and Joshua Dzingle of Elba; his parents, Edwin and Donna Vancura of Ord; a brother, Loren Vancura of Elwood; and three sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy and Jeff Green of Memphis, Debra and Steve Hanquist of Grand Island and Tammy and Mark Evetovich of Wayne.