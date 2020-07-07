Dean Morgan, 94

AURORA — Dean L. Morgan, 94, of Aurora, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Due to COVID 19, a private family graveside service will be Thursday, July 9, at the Aurora Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com
Dean L. Morgan, the son of Frieda and L. W. Morgan, was born in Pleasanton on Feb. 20, 1926, and passed away peacefully at St. Francis hospital in Grand Island on July 6 at the age of 94.
Dean graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1944, and was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served as a Technical Sargent in Company B, 30th Infantry, 70th Division of the Infantry. He fought in World War II in the Battle of the Bulge in Wingen, France, and finished his tour with the U.S. Army of Occupation in Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1946.
After the war he returned home where he attended Kearney State College and the San Francisco School of Mortuary Science. He came to Aurora in 1950 to work for Higby Mortuary. It was in Aurora where he met his wife, Virginia Granstrom, and they were married on Feb. 24, 1952. Virginia preceded him in death in 2019. In 1953, they opened Morgan’s Menswear and ran it together for 36 years. In addition, in 1980, they opened a department store the Village Square, also in downtown Aurora.
Dean was very active in the community. He was a charter member of the Aurora Jaycees, served on the Hospital Board, City Council, Bremer Foundation, Rotary Club, Aurora Country Club, American Legion, First National Bank Board and various boards and committees at the United Methodist Church in Aurora.
He loved sports especially golf, fishing and baseball, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. He spent many hours working in the American Legion concession stand at Mitchell Field and attending and supporting Aurora Huskies sporting events and Husker football games. He took great pleasure in teaching the game of golf and how to fish to his children and grandchildren and passing on his love of all sports to them. He and Virginia also loved spending time at the various cabins they owned during their 66 years of marriage.
Those left to cherish his memory are a son, Robert (Kelly) of Beatrice; a daughter, Becky (Chuck) of Omaha; a sister, Margaret Trautwein of Shawnee, Okla; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Besides his wife, Dean was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Maxine Spongberg.