Deacon Randall J. Lewandowski, 62, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski Jr. will concelebrate with other priests of the Diocese of Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Interment will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Ashton, with a 2 p.m. committal service.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Cathedral or St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Deacon Randy’s obituary.
Randy was born Sept. 27, 1957, to Ralph and Elaine (Gorecki) Lewandowski in Grand Island. He received his early education at St. Francis Parochial School in Ashton and later in Farwell. He graduated from St. Paul High School in 1975. After graduation, he was employed by Grand Island Central Catholic School as a custodian. He later was employed by Chief Construction, retiring in 2017 as a crew supervisor with over 35 years of service.
Randy’s lifelong dream was achieved in May of 2010 when he was ordained as a Permanent Deacon in the Diocese of Grand Island. Randy faithfully served as a Deacon at St. Mary’s Cathedral as well as several nursing homes and area parishes. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1159 and a 4th Degree Knight, Assembly 601, and was a long-time member of the Sons of the American Legion. Randy held a very special place in his heart for his nieces and nephews as well as the elderly and youth he ministered to.
Deacon Randy will be forever held in the memory of his family, mother, Elaine Rozmiarek; siblings, Linda (Ron) Guenin, Carol Rasmussen, Alan (Joleen) Lewandowski, Denise (Brad) Brauer; nephews, Jeffrey Guenin and Brandon Anderson, Nathan (Michaela) Rasmussen, Zach Rasmussen, Ben (Adrianne) Lewandowski; nieces, Mindy (Cory) Polacek, Sarah (Ryan) Robinson, Amanda (Brandon Schaefer) Rasmussen, Megan Lewandowski, Anna (Nate) Bracken, Alexa (Justin) Thiel, Rachel Lewandowski, Mikayla Brauer, Brin (Ricky Martin) Brauer; 11 great-nieces and nephews with two to be born in 2020.
Randy is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Lewandowski; stepfather, Franklin Rozmiarek; grandparents; and brothers, Walter and Joseph Lewandowski.