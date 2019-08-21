Daxton “Dax” Weston Leggott-Gomez received his angel wings on Aug. 15, 2019, at Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, also at the funeral home.
Daxton was born July 11, 2019, at Women’s Methodist Hospital in Omaha, to parents Daniel Leggott and Gloria Flores-Gomez.
Daxton’s name was French, meaning “warrior conquers great obstacles.” He will forever be remembered as a warrior.
While Gloria was pregnant, Daxton enjoyed kicking the dog in the face and the sound of his dad’s voice. After birth he continued to develop his likes. Daxton knew what he wanted and what he liked, and he expressed his emotions with sass. Dax always stuck up for daddy when mom would say something. The nurses at Children’s Hospital gifted him a teddy bear, which quickly became his favorite toy.
Dax will forever be remembered by his parents; grandmothers, Maria M. Gomez-Garcia and Wanda Michalski; great-grandmother, Maria D. Gomez-Garcia; uncles, Jose Flores-Gomes (Kionah Love) and Dustin McDonald; aunt, Christina McDonald; and cousin, Josiah Flores-Love.
He was met in heaven by the loving arms of his grandfather, Mark Leggott.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
