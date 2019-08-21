Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BUFFALO...SOUTHWESTERN HOWARD AND NORTHWESTERN HALL COUNTIES... AT 1244 AM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR BOELUS, OR 19 MILES WEST OF GRAND ISLAND, MOVING EAST AT 5 MPH. HAZARD...GOLF BALL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CAIRO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.75IN WIND...<50MPH