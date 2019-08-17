David M. Zebert, 68, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Central City Care Center.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Ord Memorial Chapel in Ord. Pastor Stefanie Hayes will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Family. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
David Michael Zebert was born May 1, 1951, at Ord to Adam and Mildred (Timmerman) Zebert. He was raised in Ord and graduated from Ord High School in 1969.
Following graduation he married Barb Hansen and the couple resided in Omaha and Grand Island. Dave returned to Ord and was married to Ronna Carmen. In 1981, he returned to Grand Island and also lived in Chambers. Dave settled in Grand Island and spent his last years with Flora Meester.
Dave spent his life farming and was an over-the-road truck driver, traveling more than a million miles. He ended his trucking in career in 2005, at Sunrise Trucking of Grand Island due to ill health.
Dave enjoyed tinkering on cars and motorcycles, driving the countryside and visiting with people. He was a golfer, bowler, loved to dance and play pool with his son. He enjoyed grilling and cooking. Dave spent time reading the Bible and treasured the time with his family.
Survivors include his soulmate, Flora Meester of Grand Island; four children, David Zebert II of Springfield, Kristen Zebert of Edmond, Okla., Mitchell Zebert and his wife, Melynda, of Minot, N.D., and Adam Zebert of Holdrege; six grandchildren, Hannah, Reiman and Rowan Zebert and Aryssa, Mitchell II and Kingston Zebert; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Don and Mary Ann Zebert of Ord and Dale and Kena Zebert of Grand Island; and a sister, Donna Tuning of Goldendale, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents.