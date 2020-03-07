David VanHoosen, 76

David L. VanHoosen, 76, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2020, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Apfel Funeral Home, with Derek Apfel, CFC, officiating. Burial will follow in Wiegert Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
David was born in Ord on Sept. 10, 1943, to Cecil and Elsie (Smith) VanHoosen. The family moved to Grand Island when David was 5 years old. Shortly after graduating from Grand Island Senior High, he joined the U.S. Army. After basic training he was stationed in Germany, where he helped patrol the Berlin Wall.
David married Betty Blume on Oct. 6, 1964. To this union two sons were born: Lee and Jason Van Hoosen. David worked as a postal employee in Norfolk. After they moved back to Grand Island he worked as a rural mail carrier in the Marquette area.
He enjoyed bowling, fishing, pheasant hunting and the horse races. Most of all, he enjoyed his sons and his seven grandchildren: Jessica, Courtney, Kristen, Katelyn, Alexus, Jason Jr. and Hunter. He also enjoyed his time with his great-granddaughter, Harlee.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Betty; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Lee and Alice Van Hoosen and Jason Van Hoosen; seven grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; two sisters-in-law, Marty Van Hoosen and Lois Barrett; along with many nieces, nephews, neighbors and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Kenny and Dean; and two sisters, Laurel and Jeanette.