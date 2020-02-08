David Stubbs, 78

KEARNEY — David A. Stubbs, 78, of Kearney, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
David Arthur Stubbs was born Dec. 14, 1941, in Ravenna, to Arthur “Bud” Stubbs and Doris (Erthum) Stubbs. He attended school in Ravenna and graduated from Ravenna High School with the class of 1959. After high school David became a dental technician. In 1966, he was drafted into service by the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas. There he served as a staff sergeant but soon moved to the Army dental school, where he made dentures, partials and other dental appliances for returning injured soldiers.
David was honorably discharged in 1968, and soon started his own lab, Stubbs Dental Lab, where he worked full time until 1989.
David married Kathleen Tschudin on Feb. 12, 1972, in Ravenna. They would later divorce.
In 1990, David took a position as a dental technician at the Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island. He commuted daily to that job for more than 25 years until his retirement and took pride in becoming an “ExFed.”During that time he was nominated for the Nebraska Federal Worker of the Year award.
David married Margaret Showman on Sept. 20, 2008, in Kearney.
His passion was politics and in 1986, ran for the 37th legislative district. In addition, David also prided himself on civil service. He was a member of the Kearney Airport Authority board from 1975 to 1980. He served as the board chairman of the Selective Service System from 1980 to 2001.
He joined the Buffalo County Republican Party in 1982, serving as chairman multiple times, and was also a member of the State Republican Party Central Committee for 15 years.
From 1985 to 1989, he was a member of the Nebraska Coordinating Commission on Post-Secondary Education. He was also a 15-plus year member of the Nebraska Safety Center, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and Nebraska Veterans First Committee.
He was a key member of multiple committees to establish the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
His civic involvement stretched far and wide to many clubs, organizations and boards that cannot fit here. His ultimate passion, however, was for Central Community College. He represented a district in Buffalo County from 1981 to 1988 and 1991 to 2008, then returned yet again to the board in 2017. He was a past president of the Nebraska Community College Association and a member of the Central Community College foundation.
David felt there was no substitute for a quality education and everyone had the right to access one. CCC fulfilled this ideal he held all his life, which is why he spent so much time and effort making sure it flourished and succeeded in its goal.
He could be seen tooling around in his tan and chocolate MG-TD roadster, cheering on his grandkids’ activities, and enjoyed cruising, European travel and Fox News.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret of Kearney; a son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Mandy Stubbs of Kearney; a daughter, Ashley Granger of Lincoln; a brother, Keith Stubbs of Grand Island; seven grandchildren, Ashton Granger, Jake Stubbs, Cameron Granger, Mallory Stubbs, Barnabas Showman, Amos Showman and Maris Showman; a step-son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Sarah Showman of Fayetteville, Ark; one step-daughter, Brianne Showman of Gilbert, Ariz; his mother-in-law, Velma Gerken of Ohio; and nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Arly Stubbs; and a sister, Jackie Helleberg.