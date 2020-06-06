WICHITA, Kan. — David Shriner, 84 of Wichita, Kan., died May 29, 2020.
A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1101 N. River Blvd., in Wichita.
David was born May 20, 1936, in Grand Island, and moved to Wichita in 1962, after serving in the U.S. Army where he worked in the aircraft industry for many years. He was an active member at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Wichita, and an ardent fan of the Wichita State Shockers, and the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs. David enjoyed a good game of cards with his family, fishing and woodworking.
David is survived by his wife of 62 years, Laura Shriner; his sons and a daughter-in-law, Tarreld and Kelly Shriner and Galen Shriner; a grandson, Clinton and a granddaughter, Madison, all of Wichita; and his sister, Linda Tolbin of Grand Island.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Leona Shriner; and two brothers, Michael and Richard Shriner.