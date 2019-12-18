David E. Renz, 59, beloved son, brother, father and friend, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home.
Services to celebrate David’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Calvary Lutheran Church. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Burial of ashes will take place at a later date in South Dakota.
David was born on Jan. 17, 1960, the oldest son of Harold and Phyllis (Mertz) Renz, in Brookings, S.D.
After graduating from Grand Island Senior High School, David was employed by area manufacturing plants as a forklift operator.
David was a life-long Minnesota Vikings fan and Husker fan. He enjoyed adding to his impressive collection of sports cards, along with working on many puzzles. He was an excellent baker and cook; his banana bread was a bake sale and family favorite. He adored his grandchildren and cherished his time with them.
He is survived by his mother, Phyllis; daughters, Valerie (Marty) Bergeron and Erica (Joe) Hinrichs; sisters, Susan Renz and Janet Ruttman; brother, Barry Renz; four grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
David was preceded in death by his father, Harold Renz.
