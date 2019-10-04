David A. Raile, 83, of Grand Island died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Riverside Lodge in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with the Rev. Martin Egging celebrating. Burial with military honors will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Family will be present from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the church with a prayer vigil at 6.
Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.