David Prescott, 74

David Aaron Prescott, 74, of Grand Island passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Country House Residence.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Air Force and United Veterans Honor Guards. Visitation will be an hour prior to service time.
Burial will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Broken Bow Cemetery followed by a celebration of life reception at Broken Bow Evangelical Free Church.
David Aaron Prescott, son of Cledis and Mary Alice (Tyson) Prescott, was born June 27, 1945 at Broken Bow. He graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1963. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970. He graduated from Wayne State College with a bachelor’s degree in 1975 and his master’s degree in psychology in 1977. He also received a master’s of divinity from Central Baptist Theological Seminary in 1979.
He was united in marriage to Nancy Stahl on Dec. 31, 1965, at Broken Bow. To this union three children were born.
David was a mental health therapist with Mid Plains Behavioral Center in Broken Bow, Ord and Grand Island. Together, he and his wife owned and ran Lebensraum Assisted Living for 8 years until he retired in 2011.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Grand Island; son, David (Brenda) Prescott of Hastings; daughter, Angela (Gary) Needham of Grand Island and daughter, Karla (Fred) Garver of Midland, Texas; grandchildren, Melissa (Alex) Bottolfsen of Verdigre, Tyler (Abra) Prescott of Grand Island, Collin and Caleb Maxey of Midland, Texas, Christopher, Jonathan, Amanda, Matthew, and Bethany Needham of Grand Island; great-grandchildren, Murphee and Beasley Bottolfsen; sister, Linda (Garry) Dye of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother, William Prescott of Grand Island; brother-in-law, Clyde (Joy) Stahl of Paonia, Colo.; sisters-in-law, Faith (Dennis) Tyson of Albion, and Ruth (Lonnie) Owen of Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife’s parents.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.