David Kuchta, 51

ST. PAUL — David J. “Dave” Kuchta, 51, of St. Paul, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at CHI Health Nebraska Heart in Lincoln.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place at this time, a private family inurnment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul with the Rev. Rayappa Konka officiating. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul at a later time.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
David was born Oct. 3, 1968, at Yankton, S.D., the son of Marvin H. and Patricia A. (Perk) Kuchta.
Dave and his family lived in various communities in Nebraska as he was growing up. In 1982, they moved to Ashton, where he attended Loup City Public School and graduated from Loup City High School in 1988.
He married Jodine L. Nielsen on Oct. 21, 2000, at Palmer. The couple later divorced, but remained good friends. Over the years he worked for Delicious Foods, Sam’s Club, Monfort’s, Coca-Cola and Terminix, and was working for Stetson Building Supply in Grand Island at the time of his death.
Dave enjoyed spending time at the river with his dogs, kayaking and line dancing. He loved to joke and tease with people. He liked cooking and his family all loved his macaroni salad and jambalaya.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Kyle and Shayla Nielsen of St. Paul, Katelin and Mike Coghlan of St. Paul, Ryan Jurgensen and Sarah Gumb of Ravenna and Coy Kuchta of St. Paul; three grandchildren, Kailey Coghlan, Hayden Coghlan and Aubrie Nielsen; his parents, Marvin and Patricia Kuchta of St. Paul; his siblings and their spouses, Curtis and Maggie Kuchta of St. Paul, Donald and Jane Kuchta of Lincoln, Cindy and Scott Uhing of Lincoln and Robert and Melinda Kuchta of Grand Island; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Frances Perk and Louis Criscentia Kuchta; his godfather, Richard Kuchta; and a dear friend, Amy Geiger Nowak.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Dave’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.