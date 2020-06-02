GENOA — David Konz, 76, of Genoa died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Genoa Long Term Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, June 1, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father Bill L’Heureux celebrating the Mass. Interment was in the Valley View Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Edward H. Larson Post 144 Honor Guard.
Dave was born Nov. 29, 1943, in Columbus to Gerard and Lorene (Lloyd) Konz. He attended rural country school and graduated from Genoa High School in 1962. He served in the U. S. Army and the National Guard.
On Aug. 20, 1966, Dave was united in marriage to Mary Lee Harris in Fullerton. They lived and farmed in the Genoa area all their lives. In 1989, they purchased the Genoa NAPA store. Dave served on the Genoa School Board for eight years and Commander for the Genoa American Legion. He was a founding member of the Heritage Power Association. He enjoyed farming, his John Deere Tractors, being a mechanic and trucking.
Dave is survived by his wife, Mary Lee Konz; his children and their spouses, Tim and Sheri Konz, Suzanne and Dallas Schweitz, Micheal Konz, Jeff Konz, and Bradley and Wendy Konz; his grandchildren, Jordan Preister, Jerrad and Halle Konz, Christopher Konz, Stefanie (Jarred) Mortensen, Jake Metz, Faith Metz, Braeden, and Drew Konz; four sisters, Carol Cyza, Sharon Czarnick, Dianne Cook and Mary Lynn Morris; twp brothers and a sister-in-law, Bill Konz, and Marvin and Kim Konz; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Gerard and Lorene Konz; a sister-in-law, Marcy Konz; and two brothers-in-law, Vergel Cyza and Stan Czarnick.
