CENTRAL CITY — David Wayne Hilder, 68, of Central City died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Emerald Lakeview Care Center in Grand Island.
Due to the current situation throughout the country, the family has chosen to have a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Interment will be held at the Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton. Memorials are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV.org). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
David Wayne Hilder was born on July 8, 1951, in Central City to Wayne G. and Mildred J. (Galloway) Hilder. Dave grew up in Central City and graduated from Central City High School in 1969. Following his graduation, Dave enlisted in the United States Army, where he served in Friedberg, Germany, as a SP5 with the 3/32 Armored Division. He was in the service from 1971 until 1974, when he was honorably discharged. Following his service to our country, Dave attended and graduated from Hastings Community College with an automotive technology degree. He then moved to Loveland, Colo., until moving to Arizona. While in Arizona he would continue using his knowledge of automotives by selling cars, and eventually started his own wholesale dealership, known as Arizona Truck and Auto Exchange.
In the early 1990s he would meet the love of his life, Leigh Porter. They would remain together for over 25 years, living in Mesa and Queen Creek, Ariz. In 2010, Dave and Leigh moved back to Central City to help his family’s business, Hilder Implement. He worked there until 2015, when he retired.
Dave was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Central City and was currently attending Heartland Evangelical Free Church. In his free time he enjoyed getting together with his friends and having a “guys night out.” He would help neighbors, family and friends with whatever they needed help with. He was known for his kindness and humor. He loved his dog, nature, cooking, eating good food and spending quiet time at home. He also enjoyed getting to air boat and working in his garden. In his younger years he would restore old Corvettes with a partner in Loveland, Colo. His greatest love was getting to spend time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his native wife/significant other of 25 years, Leigh Porter; his father, Wayne Hilder of Central City; his siblings, Rebecca Hilder of Mesa, Ariz., Kevin Hilder of Central City, Kay Hilder of Tempe, Ariz., and Todd Hilder of Charlotte, N.C.; and his niece, Bri Hilder of Tempe, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Hilder; and his grandparents, David (Anna) Galloway and George (Winifred) Hilder.