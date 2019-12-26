David Harris, 86

David Ellyson Harris, 86, of Grand Island went to his heavenly home on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30 at Trinity United Methodist Church. Rev. Del Roper and Rev. Trudy Kenyon Anderson will officiate. Family will greet friends an hour before service time and following the service.
Burial of ashes will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30 at the Grand Island Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy and United Veterans Honor Guards.
David was born February 27, 1933, in San Francisco, Calif., born to Alfred Richard Harris and Arel T. (Ellyson) Harris.
He graduated from Punahou High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1952, obtaining his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1959 and his Master of Divinity degree from Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, Calif. in 1962.
While finishing high school, he enlisted in the Navy in 1951. During the Korean War, he served on active duty two years and was honorably discharged in 1959. While in the military, he served as a chaplain’s assistant at the U.S. Naval Station at Annapolis, Md., mustering out as a petty officer-third class.
David was ordained into the Christian ministry in 1962, serving Congregational (UCC) Churches in California, Hemingford, Neb. and Ainsworth, Neb. Following his ministry, he served as a Nebraska State Parole Officer, becoming state director of youth resources and subsequently assistant state social services representative for Region Three, based in Grand Island, until 1985.
He then served as pastor of the Alda United Methodist Church until poor health forced his retirement in 1992.
David suffered polio as a young teen. He joined Rotary International because it supports the effort to rid the disease worldwide and was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow.
He enjoyed volunteering and was associated with such groups as Adult Basic Education, Kiwanis, Heartland United Way, Grand Island State Fair Board, Grand Island City Singers, Grand Island Concert Association, Grand Island Little Theater, Stuhr Museum, American Legion Life Member, UNL Alumnae Association Life Member, Association of Retired Methodist Ministers and TeamMates.
Second only to his love of his family, was his lifetime love of music. He played organ and piano and he sang in UCC and Methodist church choirs for many years. He was specially recognized by the 1992 Nebraska Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches at his retirement. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. His greatest love was his family, trying to be the best dad to his boys and the very best hubby to the love of his life, Jean.
David leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife of 61 years, married August 17, 1958, Jean Eileen (Hueftle) Harris; two sons, Timothy S. Harris of Lincoln and Theodore D. Harris of Grand Island; numerous relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Elwin Richard Harris and his favorite cousin, Arel T. Lewis.
A memorial fund will be established in memory of David.