CENTRAL CITY — David N. Hanson, 59, of Central City died on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at home after a four-year fight with cancer.
There will be no public visitation or services.
David Neil Hanson was born on Sept. 24, 1959, in Central City to Derrel and Mary Lou (Shores) Hanson. He graduated from Central City High School in 1977.
He married Jodene Eske on Jan. 4, 1986, in Kearney.
David enjoyed his vocations of welding, working with wood and farming. He was a gun enthusiast and enjoyed gardening, planting trees and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Jodi of Central City; son, Christopher (Mel Killin) of Central City; brothers, Kelly (Debbie) of Wichita, Kan., Maryl (Bonnie) of Fullerton, Derrel Douglas (Lois) of Lincoln ans Billy (Susan) of Indiana; sister, Vicki (Shaun Soukram) Hanson-Crawford of Omaha; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Jeff Crawford; and four-legged buddies, Chewie and Zeus.