David L. Hahn Sr., 69, of Grand Island passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family viewing will held at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
Military honors, provided by the U.S. Army, and interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery for immediate family at a later date.
David was born Dec. 24, 1950, in Garden City, Kan., the son of Wendell and Esther (Hallmark) Hahn. He grew up in Garden City and Larned, Kan., and also Canon City, Colo. He graduated from Holcomb High School in 1969.
David entered the U.S. Army on June 22, 1970, serving in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged Nov. 8, 1971. Amongst other jobs, David served most of his career as a human resource specialist for the Kansas Department of Human Resources, and was also a veterans advocate.
He was united in marriage to Debra Ann Livingston Ernst from 1970 to 1977, making their home in Pawnee Rock and Garden City, Kan. To this union a son, David Jr., and daughter, Tammy, were born.
In 1986, he was united in marriage to Beverly Diane Friedricksen (Allan), making their home primarily in Garden City, but also Colorado City, Colo., and Grand Island. Joining this union with Beverly were a son, Branden, and three daughters: Bobbie, Lacie and Tara. In addition, a son, Traviz, was born into this union.
David was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Vietnam War Inc., Disabled American Veterans, American Legion Post 9, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2279 and numerous other organizations. He enjoyed setting up and partaking in many events and festivities with these organizations, such as the annual 3i Show, honor guard, parades and various other activities. He was also pleased with being a veterans advocate and helping other veterans with what he could.
While relaxing, he was an avid sports fan — especially of golf, Kansas University Jayhawks basketball and the Kansas City Chiefs. He was ecstatic to see the Chiefs win Super Bowl LlV this year. David was also good-humored and liked telling jokes that could light up the room. Most importantly, he loved hearing from and being with the grandkids.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Beverly Diane Hahn, of Grand Island; children, David L. Hahn Jr. of Garden City, Kan., Tammy Hahn of Leoti, Kan., Branden Friedricksen, Bobbie Mosqueda (Joel), Lacie Luquin (Francisco), Tara Arellano (Carlos) and Traviz Hahn (Kristen), all of Grand Island; 20 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Alvin Flynn (Sharon), Michael Hahn (Sue) and Norman Hahn; and several nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell Hahn and Esther Wigner; and brother, Virgil Flynn.
Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post 9 and VFW Post 2279 in Garden City, Kan.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the VA Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Nebraska Heart Institute, Good Sam Home Health and CHI hospitals.
