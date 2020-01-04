ASHTON — David L. Fredrick, 83, of Ashton died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at CHI Health Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ashton. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass.
Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is assisting the family.
David was born on Jan. 11, 1936, on the family farm near Ashton, the son of Alex and Frances (Gehring) Fredrick. He attended country school, Ashton Public School and graduated from Ashton High School in 1952.
He was united in marriage to Ramona Ross on Sept. 9, 1955, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The couple lived and worked in various communities. In 1961, they moved to a farm west of Ashton, where he lived the rest of his life.
He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Ashton.
He is survived by his wife, Ramona of Ashton; children and spouses, Dennis Day of Grand Island, Randy Fredrick of Ashton, Kimary and Dennis Lane of Grand Island, Brian Fredrick of Grand Island, Kevin Fredrick of Rosehill, Kan., and Terrence Fredrick of Ashton; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rhonda Day; great-grandson, Bradley Milburn; and brother, James Fredrick.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Condolences and memories may be shared with David’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.