David Elliott, 73

David A. Elliott, 73, of Grand Island, formerly of North Platte, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Services to honor David will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Third City Christian Church, 4100 W. 13th. The Rev. Scott Jones will officiate.
As Dave’s life was about service to others, he chose anatomical donation through the University of Nebraska Medical Center. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Dave was born Dec. 27, 1946, in Lincoln, the son of Morris and Elaine (Yost) Elliott. He graduated from Lincoln Northwest High School, class of 1965. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was awarded the Bronze Star as well as the Purple Heart while in Vietnam. While on leave, Dave married his high school sweetheart, Susie Weatherly, on Aug. 4, 1967.
Following the military, David served with the Nebraska State Patrol for 25 years, retiring in 1996. During that time, he and his family lived in North Platte for 31 years. Following his retirement, just to keep himself busy, he worked for Earl May Garden Center, bartended at the Depot and drove the Handy Bus in North Platte. He and Susie made Grand Island their home in 2003. While in Grand Island he worked for Tractor Supply.
Dave was a member of the American Legion, VFW and Third City Christian Church. Dave enjoyed golf, travel, fishing and hunting, but most of all being with friends, family and particularly grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Susie; their children and their spouses, Shanie and Brad Bockmann of Grand Island and Colby and Sandra Elliott of Groton, Mass.; grandchildren, Jacob, Helena and Georgia “Leo” Elliott and Logan and Hadley Bockmann; honorary grandchildren, Emma and Easton; a brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Kitty Elliott of Lincoln; a sister and brother-in-law, Laurie and Bob Siemsen of Lincoln; and an aunt, Sharon Ackerman of Roca.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Linda Metzger.