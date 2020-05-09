ST. PAUL — David Arnold DeMary, 72, of St. Paul passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island, after a long and courageous battle with leukemia. He was a faithful servant of the Lord who enjoyed reading his Bible.
Public visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul, with a private family interment held at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
David was born Feb. 26, 1948, to Charles and Esther (Fuller) DeMary, the baby brother to 10 siblings. David lived his entire life in St. Paul in the home he was raised in. He graduated from St. Paul High School in 1966.
Following graduation, David went to work at the Army Corp of Engineers in Grand Island and then Nebraska Department of Roads from 1970 to 2006, when he retired. He enjoyed hunting, reading, gardening, puzzles, card games, fishing, woodworking and train rides with his parents.
Thirty-four nieces and nephews were blessed to call him Uncle David. He always made time to play and made visiting Grandma and Grandpa’s house for extra fun.
Survivors include three brothers and spouses, Max DeMary of Sidney, Mont., Dick and Joan DeMary of Chapman, Kan., and Paul and Delia DeMary of Minneapolis, Kan.; two sisters and spouses, Maxine and and Todd White of Grand Island and Alberta Fisher of Trenton, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles “Sonny” DeMary and George DeMary; sisters, Alice Grim, Elnora Tschudy and Betty Jelinek; brothers-in-law, Charles Fisher, Don Tschudy, John Jelinek and Melvin Grim; and sisters-in-law, Betty DeMary and Karen DeMary.
