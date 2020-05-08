ST. PAUL — David A. DeMary, 72, of St. Paul passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island, after a long and courageous battle with leukemia.
Public visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul, with a private family interment held at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family at a later date.
