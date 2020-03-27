OMAHA — David Harlan Baustian of Omaha went to his heavenly home on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha due to complications of a heart condition.
Because of the coronavirus, private funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Omaha, with Pastor Hannemann officiating. Services will be live-streamed from the church. Burial will be in Mount Auburn Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Braman Funeral Home is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Dave was born July 14, 1959, to Harlan and Arlet Baustian. He graduated from Aurora High School in 1977. Dave and Susan (Miller) were married May 23, 1981, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. To this union three children were born. They spent several years in St. Louis, Mo., where he was employed in the Union Pacific Railroad office, before being transferred in 1995 by Union Pacific to its new office in Omaha. Dave’s entire life was spent working for the Union Pacific Railroad. He retired a year ago.
He especially enjoyed his family, preparing grill and smoker meals for family and guests. No one could equal his brisket and baked beans. He loved traveling, spending time with family and friends, and especially loved his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Omaha.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Jeremy (Ashley) Baustian of St. Charles, Mo., and Ben (Lacey) Baustian of Omaha; three grandchildren, Turner, Cameron and Vivian, of St. Charles, Mo.; brother, Paul Baustian of Norfolk; sister, Melia Baustian of North Platte; mother-in-law, Darlene Miller of Grand Island; brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends. He was highly respected by everyone he met.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlet and Harlan Baustian; daughter, Jacinda Sue Baustian; and father-in-law, Delbert Miller.