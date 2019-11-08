EDGAR — David Wesley Babcock, the son of Robert and Irma N. (Pinnell) Babcock, was born April 7, 1943, at Arnold. He departed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings at the age of 76.
Survivors include his children, R. Gene Babcock and wife, Kristi, of Edgar, Beth Schlichtman and husband, Rob, of Edgar and D. Lee Babcock and wife, Tracy, of Fairfield; grandchildren, James and Jessica Babcock and Maggie Schlichtman; sisters, Colleen Babcock of Grand Island, Dorothy Volz of Deweese and Roberta Metz of Bladen; other relatives and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield. Pastors Ivan and Joyce Dean will be officiating. Burial will be at the Fairfield Cemetery at Fairfield.
The Babcock family is requesting memorials in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home in Edgar is in charge of the arrangements.