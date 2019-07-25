David Warren “Dave” Valentine, 55, of Grand Island passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis, surrounded by his family.
Service and celebration of Dave’s life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Island City Cemetery. Dave’s family has requested that those attending dress in casual attire, including Husker, camo or hunter’s orange.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Dave was born Aug. 7, 1963, at Kearney, the son of Warren and Patricia (Lindner) Valentine. He received his education in Pleasanton, graduating from Pleasanton High School, class of 1981. Dave married Cheryl Shafer on Sept. 6, 1986. They made their home in Grand Island, where they raised their two daughters.
Dave was employed by JBS Beef in Grand Island as a forklift operator. He had been with the company for 33 years.
Dave was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a Husker football fan. He enjoyed working in his yard and kept it in tiptop shape. Very handy and adept at various projects, Dave also enjoyed working with wood. His top priority was spending time with his wife, daughters and grandkids.
Those who will cherish his memory forever are his wife, Cheryl; daughters and sons-in-law, Sadi (Nick) Looney and their son, Emmett, of Grand Island and Madison (Trenton) Obermeier and their daughter, Daevanie, of Grand Island; his mother, Patricia Valentine of Pleasanton; brother, Jeff (Lesa) Valentine of Bountiful, Utah; sisters, Jennifer Valentine of Kearney and Stephanie (Shawn) Tobler of Ravenna; sister-in-law, Deb (Brad) Ausdemore of Texas; brothers-in-law, Bob (Shauna) Shafer of West Virginia, Corey (Candace) Shafer of Virginia and Greg Shafer of Kearney; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and great friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Valentine.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.