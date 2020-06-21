LINCOLN — David W. “Dave” Thomssen, 85, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Lincoln.
A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Private family internment will be at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln.
Memorials are suggested to the Osher Lifelong Institute of Nebraska at the University of Nebraska Foundation.
Dave was born in March 1935 in Aurora to William and Esther (Jensen) Thomssen. He married his college sweetheart, Margie “Marge” Horst, in September 1958 and resided in Lincoln after that. They reared three children, Teresa, Tim and Tom.
Dave graduated from Aurora High School, Midland Lutheran College in Fremont and the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He had a career in geology for more than 50 years. He was a member of Lancaster Lodge 54, AF&AM, Scottish Rite, Sesostris Shrine and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska.
His hobby was building race cars and driving them. He held 22 land-speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats with his home-built Flathead Ford engines. Dave was inducted into the Nebraska Auto Racing Hall of Fame in 2013.
Dave is survived by his wife, Marge, of 61 years; their children and spouses, Teresa and Barr Peterson of Plymouth, Minn., and Tim and Theresa Thomssen and Tom and Jill Thomssen, all of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Katie and Ryan Krejci of Stacy, Minn., Nick Thomssen and Emma Thomssen, both of Lincoln, Nate and Mylene Peterson of Minneapolis; and great-granddaughter, Eleanor Peterson, of Minneapolis. Dave also is survived by his sister, Kathryn M. Ritterbush, of Albuquerque, N.M., and her children, extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Esther Thomssen; and beloved aunt, Leah Jensen.
