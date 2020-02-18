David A. “Dave” Cooper, 81, of Grand Island passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
A memorial service and celebration of Dave’s life will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 5 p.m. until service time.
Dave was born Oct. 27, 1938, at Petersburg, the son of George and Velma (Foreman) Cooper. One of nine children, Dave learned to be independent and was ornery, joining the United States Air Force prior to his 18th birthday. During his four years of service he took on the task of an in-flight refueling specialist and was stationed overseas in multiple locations.
On Sept. 12, 1969, Dave married Pat Gibson at Trinity United Methodist Church. He was employed by Wilson Concrete/Gerhold Concrete Company until he retired.
He was a NASCAR and dirt track racing fan, avidly following local driver Kyle Berck with his family. Also a lover of fishing, he was elated when he received a Master Angler Award for his 5-pound-plus large mouth bass. His pride and joy were his grandchildren and his 1978 Silver Anniversary Corvette.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 50 years, Pat; daughters, Stacey Cooper of Grand Island and her daughter, Sahara Tennant, and Tara (Cooper) Lee of Grand Island and her children, Ricky Lee and Brooke Lee; and two great-grandchildren, Kiowa Cheyenne Troue Wiebe and Claire Marie Lee; along with fur babies Jacob and JJ (Jumping Jack).
Also surviving Dave are three children from a previous marriage, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister; granddaughters, Cheyenne Marie Cooper and Mercedes Mariah Lee; and eight siblings, Joy, Harvey, Ted, Dick, Dolly, Judy, Larry and Steve.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
