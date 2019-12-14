ST. PAUL — Darryl E. Einspahr, 74, of St. Paul died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at UNMC Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Life Center in St. Paul. Pastor Rod Pedersen will officiate. The family will continue to greet friends until 5 p.m. The family requests casual attire.
Inurnment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul at a later date.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Darryl was born on June 6, 1945, at Holyoke, Colo., the son of Frank and Opal (Kersting) Einspahr.
As a young boy he moved to a farm south of North Loup and attended North Loup-Scotia Schools.
He was united in marriage to Janet G. Jess on Dec. 7, 1962, at Grand Island. To this union three children were born. Darryl worked for Howard County farmers and for many years for Chet and Verna Wells.
He was united in marriage to Sally J. Hansen on April 16, 1977, at St. Paul. The couple lived in St. Paul their entire married life. Darryl worked for Redman Homes in Grand Island and later became a self-employed contractor and owned rental properties. He also enjoyed helping Wojo Farms every year with harvest.
He enjoyed spending time with Sally, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cheering on his favorite teams, the Denver Nuggets and Kansas City Royals. Darryl’s “happy place” was spending time at the family cabin on Lake McConaughy.
He is survived by his wife, Sally of St. Paul; daughters and sons-in-law, Terri and Brian Headrick of Meade, Kan., and Traci Batman and Darrin Addison of Tracy, Mo.; grandchildren and spouses, Danielle and Rick Easter of Lenexa, Kan., Michael and Ashlin Davidson of Montezuma, Kan., Blake and Daigen Batman of Tonganoxie, Kan., and Cole Batman and Nicki of Monticello, Iowa; and great-grandchildren, Rylee Easter, Tripp and Tucker Davidson and baby boy Easter due in January 2020; sister, Betty DeLaet of Columbus; brothers-in-law and spouse, Jerry Hansen of Palmer and Randy and Nancy Hansen of Palmer; and sister-in-law, Lana Lukasiewicz of St. Paul.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joe Einspahr; sister, Diane Hernandez; and brothers, Larry and Danny Einspahr.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Darryl’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net