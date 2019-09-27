AURORA — Darrell Pohlmeier, 50, of Aurora passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings after a courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 30 at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Aurora. The Rev. Sarah Ruch will officiate. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date.
Darrell Lee Pohlmeier, the son of Donovan and Delores (Svoboda) Pohlmeier, was born in Hastings on Feb. 20, 1969, and passed away in Hastings on Sept. 26, 2019, at the age of 50.
Darrell graduated from Lawrence High School in 1987. He was a good athlete and a member of the 1986 8-man football state championship team from Lawrence High School. Darrell graduated from UNL in 1991. After graduation, Darrell went to work at Cornerstone Bank in York. He worked there for 27 years, and most recently held the position of vice president – credit review manager.
Darrell was married to Lindsey Heiden on April 6, 2001, at York. To this union they had two children: Ryken and Jorja.
Darrell loved the Huskers and the family loved Disney World, where they were able to go on three separate occasions.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lindsey; two children, Ryken and Jorja, all of Aurora; his parents, Don and Dee Pohlmeier of Lawrence; two brothers, Kevin Pohlmeier of Lawrence and Gary Pohlmeier of Lincoln; sister, Marie (Bob) Clemens of Omaha; nephews and niece, Gage, Griffin, Natalie and Grant; mother-in-law, Kathryn George of Hampton; two aunts, Marya Pohlmeier of St. Louis, Mo., and Eileen (Ron) Nejezchleb of Fairfield and many other relatives, friends and coworkers.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Charlotte Pohlmeier and Wallace and Julia Svoboda.